Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18330 1st Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18330 1st Ave NE

18330 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18330 1st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Meridian Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Meridian Park 3 Bedroom Home Available NOW $1895 - Darling Meridian Park 1370sf home with huge yard; rural feeling but just minutes from Shoreline restaurants, shopping, and major freeways. This 3 bedroom single story house has a wood burning stove, washer and dryer, and sliding glass doors off the dining room to backyard patio and lovely fenced yard. Three large bedrooms, freshly painted and updated bathroom. Storage cabinet wall in hallway 1950s charm!
Plenty of off street parking and storage.
No smoking, 1 small dog <35# with deposit. sorry, NO Cats.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Washer and dryer will be maintained by tenants, must be left in great working order upon vacating.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Please contact: Donna Burns-Leasing Agent 206-372-7654, donnabapplepm@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4658693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

