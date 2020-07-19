18330 1st Ave NE

Amenities

Meridian Park 3 Bedroom Home Available NOW $1895 - Darling Meridian Park 1370sf home with huge yard; rural feeling but just minutes from Shoreline restaurants, shopping, and major freeways. This 3 bedroom single story house has a wood burning stove, washer and dryer, and sliding glass doors off the dining room to backyard patio and lovely fenced yard. Three large bedrooms, freshly painted and updated bathroom. Storage cabinet wall in hallway 1950s charm!

Plenty of off street parking and storage.

No smoking, 1 small dog <35# with deposit. sorry, NO Cats.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Washer and dryer will be maintained by tenants, must be left in great working order upon vacating.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Please contact: Donna Burns-Leasing Agent 206-372-7654, donnabapplepm@gmail.com



