1619 NE Perkins Way

Amenities
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.
1 story with basement
Square Footage: Approximately 2,300
4 bedrooms 3 baths (3 beds 2 baths on upper level, 1 bed 1 bath in basement)
Patio next to dining room for BBQ
2 cars garage
Walk-in-closet
Carpets
Brand new WASHER & DRYER
Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Lease: 12 month
1st month rent: $2,895.00
Security deposit: $2,500.00
Last month rent: $2,895.00
For more information Contact 206-922-8833 or email at shsu@wpirealestate.com
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit. Please call or email to schedule showing.
Thank you.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5441333)