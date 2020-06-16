1619 NE Perkins Way

Amenities

Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.



1 story with basement

Square Footage: Approximately 2,300

4 bedrooms 3 baths (3 beds 2 baths on upper level, 1 bed 1 bath in basement)

Patio next to dining room for BBQ

2 cars garage

Walk-in-closet

Carpets

Brand new WASHER & DRYER



Terms:

Application fee: $45.00 per person

Lease: 12 month

1st month rent: $2,895.00

Security deposit: $2,500.00

Last month rent: $2,895.00



For more information Contact 206-922-8833 or email at shsu@wpirealestate.com



AVAILABLE NOW!!!

1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit. Please call or email to schedule showing.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5441333)