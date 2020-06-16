All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1619 NE Perkins Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1619 NE Perkins Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1619 NE Perkins Way

1619 Northeast Perkins Way · (206) 522-8172 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1619 NE Perkins Way · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.

1 story with basement
Square Footage: Approximately 2,300
4 bedrooms 3 baths (3 beds 2 baths on upper level, 1 bed 1 bath in basement)
Patio next to dining room for BBQ
2 cars garage
Walk-in-closet
Carpets
Brand new WASHER & DRYER

Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Lease: 12 month
1st month rent: $2,895.00
Security deposit: $2,500.00
Last month rent: $2,895.00

For more information Contact 206-922-8833 or email at shsu@wpirealestate.com

AVAILABLE NOW!!!
1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit. Please call or email to schedule showing.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5441333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have any available units?
1619 NE Perkins Way has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1619 NE Perkins Way have?
Some of 1619 NE Perkins Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 NE Perkins Way currently offering any rent specials?
1619 NE Perkins Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 NE Perkins Way pet-friendly?
No, 1619 NE Perkins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way offer parking?
Yes, 1619 NE Perkins Way does offer parking.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 NE Perkins Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have a pool?
No, 1619 NE Perkins Way does not have a pool.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have accessible units?
No, 1619 NE Perkins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 NE Perkins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 NE Perkins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 NE Perkins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1619 NE Perkins Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity