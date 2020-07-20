Amenities

15509 Ashworth Ave N Available 05/01/20 Sophisticated Elegance in Completely Remodeled Rambler! FaceTime & Virtual Tours Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495476!



Youre going to love coming home to sophisticated elegance in this gorgeous home where no details were left out in this complete remodel with designer touches throughout! Beautiful hand-scraped wide plank hardwood floors. Subway tile in the tub surround and marble tile on the floor. Full kitchen remodel with glass tile back-splash and stainless appliances. Large laundry/mud room. Fully fenced, private back yard currently has two garden boxes for those with a green thumb! Detached 600 square foot 2 car insulated garage with additional shop space in the back.



Ideal location you are literally minutes away I-5 and Hwy 99, and from bus lines, groceries, Trader Joes, restaurants, schools, churches and parks! Highly ranked Shoreline schools: Parkwood Elementary - Albert Einstein Middle - Shorewood High



It is possible this home may be available in mid-April. It will not stay on the market long!



****IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ADVERTISED FOR LESS THAN HERE (Especially Craigslist!), IT IS A SCAM***



~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have spoken with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Security Deposit of $3,000 required; may be able to split across 2 months.

~$250 Administrative Fee

~Cat(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com will be required.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard maintenance is the tenants' responsibility.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No Dogs Allowed



