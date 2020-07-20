All apartments in Shoreline
/
Shoreline, WA
/
15509 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

15509 Ashworth Ave N

15509 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15509 Ashworth Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15509 Ashworth Ave N Available 05/01/20 Sophisticated Elegance in Completely Remodeled Rambler! FaceTime & Virtual Tours Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495476!

Youre going to love coming home to sophisticated elegance in this gorgeous home where no details were left out in this complete remodel with designer touches throughout! Beautiful hand-scraped wide plank hardwood floors. Subway tile in the tub surround and marble tile on the floor. Full kitchen remodel with glass tile back-splash and stainless appliances. Large laundry/mud room. Fully fenced, private back yard currently has two garden boxes for those with a green thumb! Detached 600 square foot 2 car insulated garage with additional shop space in the back.

Ideal location you are literally minutes away I-5 and Hwy 99, and from bus lines, groceries, Trader Joes, restaurants, schools, churches and parks! Highly ranked Shoreline schools: Parkwood Elementary - Albert Einstein Middle - Shorewood High

It is possible this home may be available in mid-April. It will not stay on the market long!

****IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ADVERTISED FOR LESS THAN HERE (Especially Craigslist!), IT IS A SCAM***

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have spoken with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security Deposit of $3,000 required; may be able to split across 2 months.
~$250 Administrative Fee
~Cat(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com will be required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is the tenants' responsibility.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2339179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
15509 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 15509 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15509 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15509 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15509 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15509 Ashworth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15509 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15509 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 15509 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15509 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15509 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15509 Ashworth Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15509 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
