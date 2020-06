Amenities

walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 Bedroom Townhome in Shoreline -

Cozy 3 bedroom condo in Shoreline. This condo is part of a small HOA and is an attached Townhouse. Located in the middle of several parks. This condo has three bedrooms. The Master is en suite with a walk in closet. Quaint backyard area for planting or grilling.

Centrally located, steps from major transportation. Quiet tranquil setting. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent!

This is a no pet unit, sorry!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3434783)