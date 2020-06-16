All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

127 NE 164th St lower

127 Northeast 164th Street · (206) 414-4576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit lower · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752

Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
$1300+$50 per person for ALL UTILITIES: Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, WIFI, extra full sized fridge in the garage, one garage parking space with clicker and direct access to the unit, extra parking if needed. quiet clean basement renovated 2016. Central AC and gas furnace shared with upper unit. Large stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Thick carpet in main living spaces and Bissell carpet cleaner kept in the house if needed. Leather couch and coffee table may be included.
Owners live upstairs with 7 year old boy. NO CATS (allergies), no dogs, and NON SMOKERS ONLY - ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING OR VAPING OF ANY SUBSTANCE (makes us ill). seniors welcome.
First, last, security deposit, and turnover fee ($200). Guarantor or assets and good credit, background checks for ALL residents, and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138752
Property Id 138752

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

