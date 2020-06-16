127 NE 164th St lower

Amenities

small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752



Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.

$1300+$50 per person for ALL UTILITIES: Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, WIFI, extra full sized fridge in the garage, one garage parking space with clicker and direct access to the unit, extra parking if needed. quiet clean basement renovated 2016. Central AC and gas furnace shared with upper unit. Large stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Thick carpet in main living spaces and Bissell carpet cleaner kept in the house if needed. Leather couch and coffee table may be included.

Owners live upstairs with 7 year old boy. NO CATS (allergies), no dogs, and NON SMOKERS ONLY - ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING OR VAPING OF ANY SUBSTANCE (makes us ill). seniors welcome.

First, last, security deposit, and turnover fee ($200). Guarantor or assets and good credit, background checks for ALL residents, and proof of employment required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138752

No Pets Allowed



