All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1011 NE 188th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1011 NE 188th St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1011 NE 188th St.

1011 Northeast 188th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1011 Northeast 188th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 10:00 - 12:00 - Charming Shoreline Rambler...newly updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Light filled living and dining room. Kitchen with access to side yard patio, perfect for summer BBQ's. Washer and dryer included. Double pane windows, gas heat and hot water tank, leaf guard gutters and 1 car carport with storage. Excellent location walking distance to future light rail station, easy access to freeways, shopping, bus line and award wining Shoreline Schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 NE 188th St. have any available units?
1011 NE 188th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1011 NE 188th St. have?
Some of 1011 NE 188th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 NE 188th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1011 NE 188th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 NE 188th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1011 NE 188th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1011 NE 188th St. offers parking.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 NE 188th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. have a pool?
No, 1011 NE 188th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. have accessible units?
No, 1011 NE 188th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 NE 188th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 NE 188th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 NE 188th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle