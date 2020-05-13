Amenities

Available 03/05/19 Beautiful single family home in SeaTac, WA - Property Id: 23886



Stunning, 2 car garage, single family home! Beautiful hillside views, Mount Rainier view, 5-10 minutes to Southcenter shopping and services, easy access to I-5, transit and Link light rail station. 15-20 minutes to Seattle, 10 minutes to SeaTac airport, 5 minutes to Amazon.com. Perfect location for all your needs. This home will be built similar to the model home, for more information, go to: New Homes in Washington by Polygon Northwest Homes https://lyonhomes.com/washington

Polygon Homes Seatac 21133 37th Ct S Seatac, WA .will be available by march 1th 2019.

No Pets Allowed



