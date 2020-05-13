All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21133 37th Ct S

21133 37th Ct S · No Longer Available
Location

21133 37th Ct S, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available 03/05/19 Beautiful single family home in SeaTac, WA - Property Id: 23886

Stunning, 2 car garage, single family home! Beautiful hillside views, Mount Rainier view, 5-10 minutes to Southcenter shopping and services, easy access to I-5, transit and Link light rail station. 15-20 minutes to Seattle, 10 minutes to SeaTac airport, 5 minutes to Amazon.com. Perfect location for all your needs. This home will be built similar to the model home, for more information, go to: New Homes in Washington by Polygon Northwest Homes https://lyonhomes.com/washington
Polygon Homes Seatac 21133 37th Ct S Seatac, WA .will be available by march 1th 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23886
Property Id 23886

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21133 37th Ct S have any available units?
21133 37th Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 21133 37th Ct S have?
Some of 21133 37th Ct S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21133 37th Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
21133 37th Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21133 37th Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 21133 37th Ct S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 21133 37th Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 21133 37th Ct S offers parking.
Does 21133 37th Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21133 37th Ct S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21133 37th Ct S have a pool?
No, 21133 37th Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 21133 37th Ct S have accessible units?
No, 21133 37th Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 21133 37th Ct S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21133 37th Ct S has units with dishwashers.
Does 21133 37th Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 21133 37th Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
