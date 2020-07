Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool e-payments package receiving cats allowed business center carport hot tub internet access trash valet

Achieve a life of dreams at the newly renovated Grammercy Apartments in Renton, WA. Here, our elevated amenity package soars above the rest; our forward-thinking tech bar raises the bar on luxe living.



With fresh new interiors and brightened exteriors, come expecting more than before—and less, too. Our coveted location gives you easy access to Maple Valley Highway for quick access to I-405 for when you want to head to Bellevue or other points north. Or hop on State Route 167 and head south to Kent.