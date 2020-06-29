All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Chateau De Ville

110 Williams Avenue South · (425) 657-3931
Location

110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
Downtown Renton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 months AGO

1 Bedroom

113-1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

112-1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

111-1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

222-1

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

223-1

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

221-1

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau De Ville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location. Our warm and inviting condominium community is nestled in a great neighborhood alongside the Cedar River with shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment a short distance away. Let Chateau De Ville be your starting point to enjoying the fun and excitement of downtown Renton. Built to be equally beautiful and functional, our one bedroom floor plans offer a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, custom walnut cabinets, tile flooring, and custom sinks and faucets. Each home also features a cozy gas fireplace, private patio or balcony, and includes a washer and dryer. Chateau De Ville offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. From the moment you arrive, you will feel like youve come home. We are a pet friendly community, so bring the whole family! Tour our community today and see what makes Chateau De Ville the best condominium living in Renton, Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions may apply, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage Parking: $60.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau De Ville have any available units?
Chateau De Ville offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,875. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau De Ville have?
Some of Chateau De Ville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau De Ville currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau De Ville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau De Ville pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau De Ville is pet friendly.
Does Chateau De Ville offer parking?
Yes, Chateau De Ville offers parking.
Does Chateau De Ville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau De Ville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau De Ville have a pool?
No, Chateau De Ville does not have a pool.
Does Chateau De Ville have accessible units?
Yes, Chateau De Ville has accessible units.
Does Chateau De Ville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau De Ville has units with dishwashers.
