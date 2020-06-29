Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly courtyard

Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location. Our warm and inviting condominium community is nestled in a great neighborhood alongside the Cedar River with shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment a short distance away. Let Chateau De Ville be your starting point to enjoying the fun and excitement of downtown Renton. Built to be equally beautiful and functional, our one bedroom floor plans offer a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, custom walnut cabinets, tile flooring, and custom sinks and faucets. Each home also features a cozy gas fireplace, private patio or balcony, and includes a washer and dryer. Chateau De Ville offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. From the moment you arrive, you will feel like youve come home. We are a pet friendly community, so bring the whole family! Tour our community today and see what makes Chateau De Ville the best condominium living in Renton, Washington.