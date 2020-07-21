All apartments in Renton
Last updated September 6 2019

821 Sunset Blvd. NE #B4

821 NE Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

821 NE Sunset Blvd, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Fabulous 2-Bedroom Townhome in Renton - Ideal Location!! - This is a gorgeous home in ideal location! Less than 1 mile to I-405 and walking distance to The Landing, you are close to everything! Home features: bright and sunny kitchen with granite counters and gas range, cozy gas-burning fireplace and covered parking space for 1 car. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom! Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Pets up to 25 lbs considered on case-by-case basis with additional deposit. No more then 2 pets allowed, per HOA. Parking must be in carport only. Guest parking spots are for guests only. Make an appointment to view this amazing home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5113132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

