81 sw 2nd street APT 1

Amenities
Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239
August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels. Upper level: living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, one bedroom; Lower level: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room. Brand new central heating, double-paned windows; Ample storage; two designated parking spaces; smoke-free building. Quiet neighborhood and super nice neighbors (only 3 other residents), responsive landlord! Great location! Close to downtown Renton, Fwy, Boeing, shopping, and restaurants. Priced below market rent to attract responsible individuals with excellent credit score and rental history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306239
Property Id 306239
(RLNE5878925)