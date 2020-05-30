81 sw 2nd street APT 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239



August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels. Upper level: living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, one bedroom; Lower level: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room. Brand new central heating, double-paned windows; Ample storage; two designated parking spaces; smoke-free building. Quiet neighborhood and super nice neighbors (only 3 other residents), responsive landlord! Great location! Close to downtown Renton, Fwy, Boeing, shopping, and restaurants. Priced below market rent to attract responsible individuals with excellent credit score and rental history.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306239

Property Id 306239



(RLNE5878925)