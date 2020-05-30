All apartments in Renton
81 sw 2nd street APT 1

81 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

81 Southwest 2nd Street, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239

August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels. Upper level: living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, one bedroom; Lower level: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room. Brand new central heating, double-paned windows; Ample storage; two designated parking spaces; smoke-free building. Quiet neighborhood and super nice neighbors (only 3 other residents), responsive landlord! Great location! Close to downtown Renton, Fwy, Boeing, shopping, and restaurants. Priced below market rent to attract responsible individuals with excellent credit score and rental history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306239
Property Id 306239

(RLNE5878925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have any available units?
81 sw 2nd street APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have?
Some of 81 sw 2nd street APT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
81 sw 2nd street APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 offers parking.
Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have a pool?
No, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 sw 2nd street APT 1 has units with dishwashers.
