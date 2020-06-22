701 SW 5th Ct B-206

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This condominium unit has been updated with a newer look and feel, including cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as appliances and fresh paint. Conveniently located within walking distance of the bus line, grocery stores, restaurants, and various other stores and services, yet tucked away from the bustle of busy streets. It's also a short distance away from The Landing (shopping, dining, and more), Southcenter (mall, shopping, dining, and more), Foster Golf Links, the Family Fun Center, and a number of parks and trails (just to name a few). Highway entrances to I-405 and I-5 are not too far away. It's also only a 10-minute drive to the Tukwila train station and a 15-20 minute drive to Seatac airport.

All major appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal)

Utility Room off of kitchen with washer and dryer

Wood-burning fireplace

2 balconies

Storage unit off the living room balcony

Pantry off the kitchen

Coat/Storage closet and linen closet, both in the hallway by the bedrooms

Your own parking space (the parking lot includes guest spots as well)

Dog and cat-friendly