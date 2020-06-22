All apartments in Renton
701 SW 5th Ct B-206
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

701 SW 5th Ct B-206

701 Southwest 5th Court · No Longer Available
Location

701 Southwest 5th Court, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This condominium unit has been updated with a newer look and feel, including cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as appliances and fresh paint. Conveniently located within walking distance of the bus line, grocery stores, restaurants, and various other stores and services, yet tucked away from the bustle of busy streets. It's also a short distance away from The Landing (shopping, dining, and more), Southcenter (mall, shopping, dining, and more), Foster Golf Links, the Family Fun Center, and a number of parks and trails (just to name a few). Highway entrances to I-405 and I-5 are not too far away. It's also only a 10-minute drive to the Tukwila train station and a 15-20 minute drive to Seatac airport.
All major appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal)
Utility Room off of kitchen with washer and dryer
Wood-burning fireplace
2 balconies
Storage unit off the living room balcony
Pantry off the kitchen
Coat/Storage closet and linen closet, both in the hallway by the bedrooms
Your own parking space (the parking lot includes guest spots as well)
Dog and cat-friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

