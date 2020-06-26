All apartments in Renton
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

701 Harrington Pl SE

701 Harrington Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

701 Harrington Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Shadow Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Condo located in a gated community - Property Id: 203035

Updated 2 bed 2 bath condo located in a gated community. Bottom floor end unit. All appliances stay. Washer/Dryer included. Electric fireplace. Master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet. Balcony looks out to wooded forested hillside. One car port space. First month plus security deposit due at signing. Monthly income equal to 3x of monthly rent. No pets allowed. Owner pays HOA which includes trash. Tenant pays water, sewer, and electric(PSE).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203035
Property Id 203035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5458750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Harrington Pl SE have any available units?
701 Harrington Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Harrington Pl SE have?
Some of 701 Harrington Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Harrington Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
701 Harrington Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Harrington Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 701 Harrington Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 701 Harrington Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 701 Harrington Pl SE offers parking.
Does 701 Harrington Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Harrington Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Harrington Pl SE have a pool?
No, 701 Harrington Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 701 Harrington Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 701 Harrington Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Harrington Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Harrington Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
