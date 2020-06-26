701 Harrington Pl SE

Amenities
Condo located in a gated community - Property Id: 203035
Updated 2 bed 2 bath condo located in a gated community. Bottom floor end unit. All appliances stay. Washer/Dryer included. Electric fireplace. Master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet. Balcony looks out to wooded forested hillside. One car port space. First month plus security deposit due at signing. Monthly income equal to 3x of monthly rent. No pets allowed. Owner pays HOA which includes trash. Tenant pays water, sewer, and electric(PSE).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203035
No Pets Allowed
