Renton, WA
636 Blaine Ave Ne
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

636 Blaine Ave Ne

636 Blaine Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

636 Blaine Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
This Mother-in-Law unit has been completely remodeled recently. You will be the second tenant! Studio/1 bath home with walk-in closet and large kitchen in the Sunset neighborhood of the Renton highlands. House is protected by security system. You will have one side of the garage and driveway all to yourself. You will have access to the seating area in the front yard which includes a firepit and expansive views of downtown Renton and the surrounding valley. This location is minutes to I-405 and public transit, downtown Renton, the Landing, and Gene Coulon Beach park. $1,395.00/mo, $1,000.00 security deposit, and $200/mo for cable, electric, heat, internet, etc. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Contact Spencer at 425.419.6913.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have any available units?
636 Blaine Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have?
Some of 636 Blaine Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Blaine Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
636 Blaine Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Blaine Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Blaine Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 636 Blaine Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Blaine Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 636 Blaine Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 636 Blaine Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Blaine Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Blaine Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
