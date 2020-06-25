636 Blaine Ave Ne

Amenities

This Mother-in-Law unit has been completely remodeled recently. You will be the second tenant! Studio/1 bath home with walk-in closet and large kitchen in the Sunset neighborhood of the Renton highlands. House is protected by security system. You will have one side of the garage and driveway all to yourself. You will have access to the seating area in the front yard which includes a firepit and expansive views of downtown Renton and the surrounding valley. This location is minutes to I-405 and public transit, downtown Renton, the Landing, and Gene Coulon Beach park. $1,395.00/mo, $1,000.00 security deposit, and $200/mo for cable, electric, heat, internet, etc. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Contact Spencer at 425.419.6913.