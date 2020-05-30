All apartments in Renton
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:25 PM

5513 NE 5th Ct

5513 Northeast 5th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Northeast 5th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Renton Highlands. 5513 NE 5th Ct. 4bed 2.5bath, 2460sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! ISSAQUAH SCHOOLS! This well-designed floor plan offers the ultimate in elegance, quality craftsmanship all in a great location. Hardwood entry leads to an open concept of living spaces, complete with 2 story windows, gas fireplace, and bonus room. Large kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 4 bedrooms, bonus room and laundry room upstairs. Large master suite featuring high ceilings, 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Large community park. Easy access to 405 & shopping. Don’t forget the Issaquah Schools!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/98472866

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease ending 6/30/21. Non-smoking. 1 small pet <25lbs on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 NE 5th Ct have any available units?
5513 NE 5th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 NE 5th Ct have?
Some of 5513 NE 5th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 NE 5th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5513 NE 5th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 NE 5th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 NE 5th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5513 NE 5th Ct offer parking?
No, 5513 NE 5th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5513 NE 5th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5513 NE 5th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 NE 5th Ct have a pool?
No, 5513 NE 5th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5513 NE 5th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5513 NE 5th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 NE 5th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 NE 5th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
