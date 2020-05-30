Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renton Highlands. 5513 NE 5th Ct. 4bed 2.5bath, 2460sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! ISSAQUAH SCHOOLS! This well-designed floor plan offers the ultimate in elegance, quality craftsmanship all in a great location. Hardwood entry leads to an open concept of living spaces, complete with 2 story windows, gas fireplace, and bonus room. Large kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. 4 bedrooms, bonus room and laundry room upstairs. Large master suite featuring high ceilings, 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Large community park. Easy access to 405 & shopping. Don’t forget the Issaquah Schools!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/98472866



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease ending 6/30/21. Non-smoking. 1 small pet <25lbs on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.