5225 NE 11th Ct

Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Renton - Charming home for rent in Highland/Renton. Remarkably designed two storey home features 2730 sf, 5937 sf lot. 4 Bed, 3 full Bath, Bonus rm, office/den(can be the 5th bedroom), dining room, large and bright family room. Kitchen offers walk-in pantry, eating bar, all appliances stay (incl W&D). Close to Hazen HS, parks, Renton Landing, Boeing. Minutes to restaurants, shopping center. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 900.

Renton SD - Sierra Heights Elem, Mcknight Middle and Hazen High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. $40 application fee per adult(above 18). No pets and no smoking. Please apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5477307)