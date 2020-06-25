All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

5225 Northeast 11th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Northeast 11th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Renton - Charming home for rent in Highland/Renton. Remarkably designed two storey home features 2730 sf, 5937 sf lot. 4 Bed, 3 full Bath, Bonus rm, office/den(can be the 5th bedroom), dining room, large and bright family room. Kitchen offers walk-in pantry, eating bar, all appliances stay (incl W&D). Close to Hazen HS, parks, Renton Landing, Boeing. Minutes to restaurants, shopping center. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 900.
Renton SD - Sierra Heights Elem, Mcknight Middle and Hazen High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. $40 application fee per adult(above 18). No pets and no smoking. Please apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have any available units?
5225 NE 11th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 5225 NE 11th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5225 NE 11th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 NE 11th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct offer parking?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have a pool?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 NE 11th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 NE 11th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
