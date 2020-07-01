All apartments in Renton
4777 Whitworth Ave South H101
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

4777 Whitworth Ave South H101

4777 Whitworth Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4777 Whitworth Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Campen Springs Gated Community Condominium - Application pending:

This lovely unit is the model home next to clubhouse. In immaculate shape, it features a deck and private fenced patio, as well as a 1 car garage. Brand new lighting and stainless appliances, including a Jenn-Air gas stove! 3 levels make it very cozy, yet spacious. This is a must see!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2068

(RLNE5220331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

