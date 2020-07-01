4777 Whitworth Ave South H101

Amenities
Beautiful Campen Springs Gated Community Condominium - Application pending:
This lovely unit is the model home next to clubhouse. In immaculate shape, it features a deck and private fenced patio, as well as a 1 car garage. Brand new lighting and stainless appliances, including a Jenn-Air gas stove! 3 levels make it very cozy, yet spacious. This is a must see!
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2068
(RLNE5220331)