4777 Whitworth Ave South H101

Beautiful Campen Springs Gated Community Condominium - Application pending:



This lovely unit is the model home next to clubhouse. In immaculate shape, it features a deck and private fenced patio, as well as a 1 car garage. Brand new lighting and stainless appliances, including a Jenn-Air gas stove! 3 levels make it very cozy, yet spacious. This is a must see!



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



