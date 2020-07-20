All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4714 NE 2nd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4714 NE 2nd Court
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

4714 NE 2nd Court

4714 Northeast 2nd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4714 Northeast 2nd Court, Renton, WA 98059
One Union Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stately Renton Home - *** House Showing Tuesday April 16th 6:30 pm 7:30 pm***

Welcome, to a beautiful, comfortable home with plenty of room to spread out. Pull up to this home and the outside will draw you in. Take note of the decorative gables, gorgeous stone-work, and vibrant landscaping. The open and inviting floor plan has huge soaring ceilings, with beautiful white trim work, and bold style. Large tile entry, with kitchen and high-traffic areas done in pristine hardwood, as well as upgraded stainless appliances. Plenty of large windows add light to this 5 bedroom home with added Recreation-room, 2 Bonus-rooms, 1 office, Formal Dining-room, Living-room, Family-room, and large 10x28 Utility-room! Enjoy the oversized Master Suite, complete with large walk-in closet, beautiful crown moulding, and a large Master bathroom with double sinks, large corner soaking tub, and separate shower. This home will most likely go fast.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3677255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 NE 2nd Court have any available units?
4714 NE 2nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 NE 2nd Court have?
Some of 4714 NE 2nd Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 NE 2nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
4714 NE 2nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 NE 2nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 4714 NE 2nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4714 NE 2nd Court offer parking?
No, 4714 NE 2nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 4714 NE 2nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 NE 2nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 NE 2nd Court have a pool?
No, 4714 NE 2nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 4714 NE 2nd Court have accessible units?
No, 4714 NE 2nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 NE 2nd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 NE 2nd Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College