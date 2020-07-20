4714 NE 2nd Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stately Renton Home - *** House Showing Tuesday April 16th 6:30 pm 7:30 pm***



Welcome, to a beautiful, comfortable home with plenty of room to spread out. Pull up to this home and the outside will draw you in. Take note of the decorative gables, gorgeous stone-work, and vibrant landscaping. The open and inviting floor plan has huge soaring ceilings, with beautiful white trim work, and bold style. Large tile entry, with kitchen and high-traffic areas done in pristine hardwood, as well as upgraded stainless appliances. Plenty of large windows add light to this 5 bedroom home with added Recreation-room, 2 Bonus-rooms, 1 office, Formal Dining-room, Living-room, Family-room, and large 10x28 Utility-room! Enjoy the oversized Master Suite, complete with large walk-in closet, beautiful crown moulding, and a large Master bathroom with double sinks, large corner soaking tub, and separate shower. This home will most likely go fast.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#622



No Pets Allowed



