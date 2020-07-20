4714 NE 2nd Court

Amenities
Stately Renton Home - *** House Showing Tuesday April 16th 6:30 pm 7:30 pm***
Welcome, to a beautiful, comfortable home with plenty of room to spread out. Pull up to this home and the outside will draw you in. Take note of the decorative gables, gorgeous stone-work, and vibrant landscaping. The open and inviting floor plan has huge soaring ceilings, with beautiful white trim work, and bold style. Large tile entry, with kitchen and high-traffic areas done in pristine hardwood, as well as upgraded stainless appliances. Plenty of large windows add light to this 5 bedroom home with added Recreation-room, 2 Bonus-rooms, 1 office, Formal Dining-room, Living-room, Family-room, and large 10x28 Utility-room! Enjoy the oversized Master Suite, complete with large walk-in closet, beautiful crown moulding, and a large Master bathroom with double sinks, large corner soaking tub, and separate shower. This home will most likely go fast.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#622
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3677255)