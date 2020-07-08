All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3

4300 Northeast Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4300 Northeast Sunset Boulevard, Renton, WA 98059
Springtree

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
guest parking
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 - (FOR RENT) Well located with easy access to shopping, services, great schools and Renton Landing! Light and bright, vaulted ceiling in living room and skylight in big eat-in kitchen. Newly updated unit is all on one level with lots of storage including attic storage area and huge walk-in closet in king sized master. 2 Resident parking spaces and guest parking close by. Complex has a playground, Sports Court, Cabana and Pool. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

(RLNE5173934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have any available units?
4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have?
Some of 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 currently offering any rent specials?
4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 pet-friendly?
No, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 offer parking?
Yes, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 offers parking.
Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have a pool?
Yes, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 has a pool.
Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have accessible units?
No, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College