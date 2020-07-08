Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

4300 NE Sunset Blvd #A3 - (FOR RENT) Well located with easy access to shopping, services, great schools and Renton Landing! Light and bright, vaulted ceiling in living room and skylight in big eat-in kitchen. Newly updated unit is all on one level with lots of storage including attic storage area and huge walk-in closet in king sized master. 2 Resident parking spaces and guest parking close by. Complex has a playground, Sports Court, Cabana and Pool. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



