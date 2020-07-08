All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3402 Monterey Ln NE

3402 Monterey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Monterey Ln, Renton, WA 98056
LaCrosse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1f21280c0 ----
Gorgeous home in immaculate community. Lovely hardwood floor from entry to kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in entry/living room. Lots of windows for natural light, Formal living and dining rooms. Spacious open kitchen features curved island with gas cook-top, tiled counters and plenty of storage and work space. Sunken family room with gas fireplace and built-in entertainment center. Large master suite with 5 piece bath, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. 3 generous guest bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Large bonus room with closet could easily be 5th bedroom. Central AC, custom shades and blinds, fully fenced back yard with patio, great for entertaining! Washer/dryer included. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to 405, I-90. Small pet possible with prior approval, extra deposit and fees.

COMMUNITY NAME: LaCrosse

YEAR BUILT: 2001

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Playground

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Hazelwood | Middle/Jr High: Risdon | High: Hazen

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3000.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)
? Pets must be over 2 years old, spayed or neutered
? No aggressive dog breeds
? Other restrictions may apply

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Landscape Services Included
Secured Mailbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
