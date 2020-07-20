323 Vashon Ct NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage

Welcome home to the Parc at Whitman Court! Stylish, open and spacious. Home showcases high end contemporary finishes throughout. All hardwood main floor with oversized kitchen island and family room overlooking serene greenbelt.



Modern kitchen with flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas range is perfect for all aspiring chefs and will make the Holidays a breeze. Lounge in front of your cozy gas fireplace or enjoy coffee in the chic dining nook. This home is drenched in natural light and luxury.



Both bedrooms enjoy private bath. Master with double sinks and oversized modern shower. Beautiful lighting and flooring throughout. Truly a gem. Live the lifestyle you deserve.



Over 1,400SF of living space. Prime location, a 5 minute walk to Safeway, 24hr Fitness, Starbucks, Post Office and more!! Minutes to Landing & downtown Renton.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,800 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 with signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, and is converted to part of security deposit at move in.



