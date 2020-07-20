All apartments in Renton
323 Vashon Ct NE

323 Vashon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

323 Vashon Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
Welcome home to the Parc at Whitman Court! Stylish, open and spacious. Home showcases high end contemporary finishes throughout. All hardwood main floor with oversized kitchen island and family room overlooking serene greenbelt.

Modern kitchen with flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas range is perfect for all aspiring chefs and will make the Holidays a breeze. Lounge in front of your cozy gas fireplace or enjoy coffee in the chic dining nook. This home is drenched in natural light and luxury.

Both bedrooms enjoy private bath. Master with double sinks and oversized modern shower. Beautiful lighting and flooring throughout. Truly a gem. Live the lifestyle you deserve.

Over 1,400SF of living space. Prime location, a 5 minute walk to Safeway, 24hr Fitness, Starbucks, Post Office and more!! Minutes to Landing & downtown Renton.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,800 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 with signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, and is converted to part of security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Highlands, Kent, Kennydale, Newport Hills,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Vashon Ct NE have any available units?
323 Vashon Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Vashon Ct NE have?
Some of 323 Vashon Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Vashon Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
323 Vashon Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Vashon Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 323 Vashon Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 323 Vashon Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 323 Vashon Ct NE offers parking.
Does 323 Vashon Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Vashon Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Vashon Ct NE have a pool?
No, 323 Vashon Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 323 Vashon Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 323 Vashon Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Vashon Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Vashon Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
