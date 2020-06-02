281 Harrington Ct Se

Amenities

Spacious and serene 3/bd 2/ba home with coveted open concept living areas. Sizable kitchen has generous amount of cupboard and counter space, separate eating area. Washer and Dryer in the home. Fully fenced back yard, patio great for entertaining. Two car garage. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 169, I-405 and major thoroughfares. Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.