All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 281 Harrington Ct Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
281 Harrington Ct Se
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

281 Harrington Ct Se

281 Harrington Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

281 Harrington Court Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/782a29805f ---- Spacious and serene 3/bd 2/ba home with coveted open concept living areas. Sizable kitchen has generous amount of cupboard and counter space, separate eating area. Washer and Dryer in the home. Fully fenced back yard, patio great for entertaining. Two car garage. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 169, I-405 and major thoroughfares. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Harrington Ct Se have any available units?
281 Harrington Ct Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Harrington Ct Se have?
Some of 281 Harrington Ct Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Harrington Ct Se currently offering any rent specials?
281 Harrington Ct Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Harrington Ct Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Harrington Ct Se is pet friendly.
Does 281 Harrington Ct Se offer parking?
Yes, 281 Harrington Ct Se offers parking.
Does 281 Harrington Ct Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 Harrington Ct Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Harrington Ct Se have a pool?
No, 281 Harrington Ct Se does not have a pool.
Does 281 Harrington Ct Se have accessible units?
No, 281 Harrington Ct Se does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Harrington Ct Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Harrington Ct Se does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College