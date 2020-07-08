All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2605 NE 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2605 NE 9th Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2605 NE 9th Street

2605 Northeast 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2605 Northeast 9th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3/2 SFR in Renton Highlands - Beatifully remodeled home in Renton Highlands.

Large 8x4 walk in closet in master Additional small space (nook) in master for office space or crib 900 sq ft unfinished basement Large shed in backyard

Close to Elementary School, Community Center / Playground, brand new Library

Fully fenced back yard adjacent to the Community Center

Tenant is responsible for all utilities / Everyone over 18 needs to apply separately / Pets ok with approval and $500 refundable deposit per pet /

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE3485714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 NE 9th Street have any available units?
2605 NE 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 NE 9th Street have?
Some of 2605 NE 9th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 NE 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 NE 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 NE 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 NE 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2605 NE 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2605 NE 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 NE 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 NE 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 NE 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2605 NE 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 NE 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 NE 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 NE 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 NE 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College