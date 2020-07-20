All apartments in Renton
2005 NE 35th Pl
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

2005 NE 35th Pl

2005 Northeast 35th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Northeast 35th Place, Renton, WA 98056
LaCrosse

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-Story, 3BR/2.5BA Home in Newcastle - Available now. Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home located in the LaCross neighborhood of Newcastle. Wonderful location and neighborhood, near Lake Washington, Renton Landing, Factoria and Downtown Bellevue. Vaulted ceilings plus numerous windows provide abundant natural light. The kitchen features tile counter tops and an island w/ a gas range. There is hardwood flooring on the main level from the entryway through the kitchen and dining room area. The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room. Terms: 12 month lease; $2,695 deposit; No Smoking; Pets c/c with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4697138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

