Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1850 Grant Ave S #C1

1850 Grant Avenue South · (206) 909-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 Grant Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Renton - Welcome home to this updated 2+ bedroom Townhome!

This home offers a spacious kitchen with all appliances, plenty of cabinets, picture window overlooking your personal deck and pass through counter to the living/dining area. Gleaming laminate flooring on the lower level and carpet throughout the upper levels.

The main living room with handsome wood burning fireplace, built in shelf/cabinet and sliding door to the deck make this a perfect entertainment area! The main floor bath is gorgeous in every way! The rich wood vanity and bowl style sink add a touch of elegance!

The master bedroom with private bath is nice size and offers his and hers closets.

Additional amenities:
Brand new washer and dryer
Exterior storage closet
Covered parking

This lovely home is close to shopping, transit and golf course! If you are looking for the perfect townhome call Kim Clifton, licensed Broker/Property Manager at 206-909-5869 to view this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have any available units?
1850 Grant Ave S #C1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have?
Some of 1850 Grant Ave S #C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Grant Ave S #C1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 does offer parking.
Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have a pool?
No, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have accessible units?
No, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Grant Ave S #C1 does not have units with dishwashers.
