1850 Grant Ave S #C1

Adorable 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Renton - Welcome home to this updated 2+ bedroom Townhome!



This home offers a spacious kitchen with all appliances, plenty of cabinets, picture window overlooking your personal deck and pass through counter to the living/dining area. Gleaming laminate flooring on the lower level and carpet throughout the upper levels.



The main living room with handsome wood burning fireplace, built in shelf/cabinet and sliding door to the deck make this a perfect entertainment area! The main floor bath is gorgeous in every way! The rich wood vanity and bowl style sink add a touch of elegance!



The master bedroom with private bath is nice size and offers his and hers closets.



Additional amenities:

Brand new washer and dryer

Exterior storage closet

Covered parking



This lovely home is close to shopping, transit and golf course! If you are looking for the perfect townhome call Kim Clifton, licensed Broker/Property Manager at 206-909-5869 to view this home!



No Pets Allowed



