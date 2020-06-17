All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

1512 S Puget Dr. #A

1512 South Puget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 Bedroom Townhome With Attached Garage in Great RENTON Location! - Check this one out! Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with attached garage and fenced back yard! Upstairs, you have a nice laundry room (complete with washer and dryer) and 2 master suites, each with their own full bath. Downstairs, you have a great kitchen with lots of counter space and new cabinets, separate dining area, powder room, large deck, fenced yard and attached one-car garage! In addition to garage space, you also have one assigned space next to unit. Walking distance to bus stop, great access to I-5, I-405, 169 & 167. If you want Renton, you gotta take a look! Make an appointment to see this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $50 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5809864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have any available units?
1512 S Puget Dr. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have?
Some of 1512 S Puget Dr. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 S Puget Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1512 S Puget Dr. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 S Puget Dr. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A is pet friendly.
Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A offer parking?
Yes, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A offers parking.
Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have a pool?
No, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A does not have a pool.
Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 S Puget Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 S Puget Dr. #A does not have units with dishwashers.

