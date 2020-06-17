1512 S Puget Dr. #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous 2 Bedroom Townhome With Attached Garage in Great RENTON Location! - Check this one out! Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with attached garage and fenced back yard! Upstairs, you have a nice laundry room (complete with washer and dryer) and 2 master suites, each with their own full bath. Downstairs, you have a great kitchen with lots of counter space and new cabinets, separate dining area, powder room, large deck, fenced yard and attached one-car garage! In addition to garage space, you also have one assigned space next to unit. Walking distance to bus stop, great access to I-5, I-405, 169 & 167. If you want Renton, you gotta take a look! Make an appointment to see this home today!



