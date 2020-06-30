1301 S Puget Drive #A32

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Completely renovated top floor condo with amazing views! 2 bed/1.5 baths, huge master suite with additional large bedroom. The updated kitchen features quartz counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances and under counter lighting. Wood floors throughout the main living space with tons of storage and a bar for your wine collection. Wood burning fireplace keeps you cozy and the balcony boasts amazing views of the city and mountains as well as Lk Washington. Washer and dryer in unit and water/sewer/garbage/basic cable included. 1 reserved carport and 1 open parking space as well as free RV parking included. Community pool and dog run. Animals allowed on a case by case basis with screening, rent and deposit, 2 animal limit. $47 per adult application fee, $1750 security deposit, $200 non refundable fee.



To schedule a showing please call 360-746-6669 or visit our site at www.nwphl.managebuilding.com



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18