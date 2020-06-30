All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1301 S Puget Drive #A32
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

1301 S Puget Drive #A32

1301 South Puget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1301 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Completely renovated top floor condo with amazing views! 2 bed/1.5 baths, huge master suite with additional large bedroom. The updated kitchen features quartz counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances and under counter lighting. Wood floors throughout the main living space with tons of storage and a bar for your wine collection. Wood burning fireplace keeps you cozy and the balcony boasts amazing views of the city and mountains as well as Lk Washington. Washer and dryer in unit and water/sewer/garbage/basic cable included. 1 reserved carport and 1 open parking space as well as free RV parking included. Community pool and dog run. Animals allowed on a case by case basis with screening, rent and deposit, 2 animal limit. $47 per adult application fee, $1750 security deposit, $200 non refundable fee.

To schedule a showing please call 360-746-6669 or visit our site at www.nwphl.managebuilding.com

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have any available units?
1301 S Puget Drive #A32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have?
Some of 1301 S Puget Drive #A32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S Puget Drive #A32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 is pet friendly.
Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 offers parking.
Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 has a pool.
Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have accessible units?
No, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 S Puget Drive #A32 has units with dishwashers.

