All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1158 Aberdeen Ave NE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

1158 Aberdeen Ave NE

1158 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1158 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Application Pending* Convenient Location in Renton - *Application Pending* Open and Bright, new vinyl and redone hardwood floors. Watch beautiful sunsets over the Olympic Mountain views! Fully finished basement. Huge lot perfect for entertaining! lots of parking space. Great location. near Shopping, Schools and Parks. Non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Rent $2200 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. Screening application fee $55 per adult. $2200 security deposit. Minimum Income 2 times rent, no evictions or rental judgments on record. Min. credit score 650. Shown by Appointment only.

(RLNE5154149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have any available units?
1158 Aberdeen Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Aberdeen Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Aberdeen Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College