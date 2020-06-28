1158 Aberdeen Ave NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Application Pending* Convenient Location in Renton - *Application Pending* Open and Bright, new vinyl and redone hardwood floors. Watch beautiful sunsets over the Olympic Mountain views! Fully finished basement. Huge lot perfect for entertaining! lots of parking space. Great location. near Shopping, Schools and Parks. Non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Rent $2200 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. Screening application fee $55 per adult. $2200 security deposit. Minimum Income 2 times rent, no evictions or rental judgments on record. Min. credit score 650. Shown by Appointment only.



(RLNE5154149)