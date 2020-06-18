Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/488503



This lovely three story townhouse boasts an open main living area with sliding door leading out to a huge deck with extra storage looking out to the forest. Five-piece stainless and tile kitchen with an eating bar for your morning meal. Ascend the stairs to the third level where you'll find two spacious bedrooms each featuring their own full bathroom. The laundry is also conveniently located on the second level.



Ground-level you'll drive into your huge 2 car tandem garage with ample storage/remote garage door opener. This home is nicely located in a cul-de-sac with easy access to freeways, bus lines, shopping, schools & parks, LA Fitness.



- The Security Deposit may be pro-rated if necessary (into 4 payments)

- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

- We do not require last month's rent.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Sorry, we prefer no pets. But might consider on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent and pet screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2688136)