Last updated April 4 2020 at 8:22 PM

11560 SE 170th Ct.

11560 Southeast 170th Court · (925) 683-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11560 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11560 SE 170th Ct. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/488503

This lovely three story townhouse boasts an open main living area with sliding door leading out to a huge deck with extra storage looking out to the forest. Five-piece stainless and tile kitchen with an eating bar for your morning meal. Ascend the stairs to the third level where you'll find two spacious bedrooms each featuring their own full bathroom. The laundry is also conveniently located on the second level.

Ground-level you'll drive into your huge 2 car tandem garage with ample storage/remote garage door opener. This home is nicely located in a cul-de-sac with easy access to freeways, bus lines, shopping, schools & parks, LA Fitness.

View the virtual tour of this property here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/488503

- The Security Deposit may be pro-rated if necessary (into 4 payments)
- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
- We do not require last month's rent.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Sorry, we prefer no pets. But might consider on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent and pet screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#Renton
#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#TownHouse
#RentonRental
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

View the virtual tour of this property here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/488503

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2688136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have any available units?
11560 SE 170th Ct. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have?
Some of 11560 SE 170th Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11560 SE 170th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11560 SE 170th Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11560 SE 170th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11560 SE 170th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 11560 SE 170th Ct. does offer parking.
Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11560 SE 170th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have a pool?
No, 11560 SE 170th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11560 SE 170th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11560 SE 170th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11560 SE 170th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
