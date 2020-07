Amenities

Renton 3 Bedroom House - Our 1800 SQ. Ft, 2 story home in Benson Hill has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, all bedrooms are located on the top floor. Master suite with 5 piece bath and a huge walk in closet! Living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops and features all appliances. Washer and dryer included. Attached two car garage. Pets included on a case by case basis.



