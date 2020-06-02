10925 Southeast 187th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Town home in a gated and quiet Morgan Court Condominium Complex which have 43 units only. Side unit with only one common Wall. Two car garage and two extra parking spot in front of garage. High ceilings in living room with gas fireplace, dining room, open floor plan, 5- piece master bathroom, new interior paint, fully landscaped and gorgeous greenbelt at the back. Easy access to the three major employment centers of Bellevue, Seattle and Tacoma are via I-405, I-5 and Hwy 167. Minutes from shopping in Fairwood, Benson Hill and along 108th Ave SE, as well as South Center Mall. Ready to move in and it won't last. >12-month lease > credit and background check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > cat is ok, dog needs landlord's approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Email or text 415-968-9939