10711 SE 170th St.

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Renton - Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car attached garage in the Glen Springs area of Renton. Home has laminate hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs , new paint and trim. Over-sized kitchen with new granite counter tops,eating bar and room for a table and chairs. Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door. Additional area to be used as den, office, dining room or extra living space. Master suite has private 5 pc bath w/soaking tub, & large walk-in closet. Additional two large bedrooms. Laundry room includes washer & dryer and half bath. Community playground & park area. Convenient to shopping & bus & freeway access, yet tucked back in a private community.



Pets are case by case with monthly pet fee. 2 car limit. Sorry no smoking. First and deposit to move in.



Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE2279273)