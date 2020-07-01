All apartments in Renton
10711 SE 170th St.

10711 Southeast 170th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Southeast 170th Street, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Renton - Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car attached garage in the Glen Springs area of Renton. Home has laminate hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs , new paint and trim. Over-sized kitchen with new granite counter tops,eating bar and room for a table and chairs. Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door. Additional area to be used as den, office, dining room or extra living space. Master suite has private 5 pc bath w/soaking tub, & large walk-in closet. Additional two large bedrooms. Laundry room includes washer & dryer and half bath. Community playground & park area. Convenient to shopping & bus & freeway access, yet tucked back in a private community.

Pets are case by case with monthly pet fee. 2 car limit. Sorry no smoking. First and deposit to move in.

Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE2279273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 SE 170th St. have any available units?
10711 SE 170th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 SE 170th St. have?
Some of 10711 SE 170th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 SE 170th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10711 SE 170th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 SE 170th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10711 SE 170th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10711 SE 170th St. offer parking?
Yes, 10711 SE 170th St. offers parking.
Does 10711 SE 170th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10711 SE 170th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 SE 170th St. have a pool?
No, 10711 SE 170th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10711 SE 170th St. have accessible units?
No, 10711 SE 170th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 SE 170th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10711 SE 170th St. has units with dishwashers.

