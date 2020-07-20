All apartments in Renton
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1019 Nile Ave NE

1019 Nile Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Nile Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
PENDING APPLICATION - Enjoy life in this tranquil cozy rambler tucked off the road on private 3/4 acre!
The large living area has new carpet and wood burning free standing corner stove and a skylight to add an extra touch of brightness. The kitchen is nice size and offers a gas range, side by side refrigerator and eating bar. The dining area with slider opens to the covered patio in your private back yard.Off the main hall is the full guest bath and 3 bedrooms, including master with 1/2 bath.

Bi-monthly yard maintenance included!
Garbage service included!

This home has a large 2 car detached garage and will allow a small dog with an additional $300 refundable deposit.

Terms: 12 month lease, 1st month rent and security deposit due at lease signing
$40 per adult non-refundable application fee

This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing . 206-909-5869

(RLNE4064880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Nile Ave NE have any available units?
1019 Nile Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Nile Ave NE have?
Some of 1019 Nile Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Nile Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Nile Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Nile Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Nile Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Nile Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Nile Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1019 Nile Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Nile Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Nile Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1019 Nile Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Nile Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1019 Nile Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Nile Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Nile Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
