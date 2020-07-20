1019 Nile Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PENDING APPLICATION - Enjoy life in this tranquil cozy rambler tucked off the road on private 3/4 acre!

The large living area has new carpet and wood burning free standing corner stove and a skylight to add an extra touch of brightness. The kitchen is nice size and offers a gas range, side by side refrigerator and eating bar. The dining area with slider opens to the covered patio in your private back yard.Off the main hall is the full guest bath and 3 bedrooms, including master with 1/2 bath.



Bi-monthly yard maintenance included!

Garbage service included!



This home has a large 2 car detached garage and will allow a small dog with an additional $300 refundable deposit.



Terms: 12 month lease, 1st month rent and security deposit due at lease signing

$40 per adult non-refundable application fee



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing . 206-909-5869



(RLNE4064880)