Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Amazing home with hardwood floors and an open area that is great for entertaining guest. Located on a quiet street, this home features a lovely kitchen w/granite counters, walk-in pantry, island, & slider to the top level deck where you have a view of Lake Washington. Hot Tub on the bottom deck. Convert the office to a 4th bedroom if needed. Home has A/C, water filtration system, and gas fireplace!