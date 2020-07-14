Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool table media room new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room internet access key fob access

This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility. Situated in a commuter-friendly part of Seattle, Modera Redmond is a convenient oasis that connects you to all the Seattle Metro area and beyond. But don't let its address fool you. Retail, dining and entertainment options abound at Modera Redmond, which offers you easy access to Redmond Town Center, Bella Bottega Mall and Bellevue Square. Nature enthusiasts will pine over the Sammamish Lake, Marymoor Park, Redmond Central Park, Redmond Farmers Market and Bellevue Botanical Garden all conveniently nearby.Yet, the beauty only begins there. Modera Redmond blends the beauty of nature into its design with distinguishing amenities that include a rooftop deck and sky lounge offering you panoramic views of Redmond (a rare find in the area), along with two outdoor courtyards. And if an active social scene is your style, you'll love the fitness center, theater & screening room, and interior lounge complete with a full kitchen, pool table and TV. The inside of your apartment is just as thoughtful, with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and more.