Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Modera Redmond

8709 161st Avenue Northeast · (443) 543-8547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Virtually & Self Guided Tours Available! --- Up to 7 weeks free on all our brand new homes! Self-guided and virtual tours available! Schedule yours today.
Location

8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 170 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 172 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 9+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

See 99+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 · Avail. now

$2,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$2,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Redmond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
media room
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility. Situated in a commuter-friendly part of Seattle, Modera Redmond is a convenient oasis that connects you to all the Seattle Metro area and beyond. But don't let its address fool you. Retail, dining and entertainment options abound at Modera Redmond, which offers you easy access to Redmond Town Center, Bella Bottega Mall and Bellevue Square. Nature enthusiasts will pine over the Sammamish Lake, Marymoor Park, Redmond Central Park, Redmond Farmers Market and Bellevue Botanical Garden all conveniently nearby.Yet, the beauty only begins there. Modera Redmond blends the beauty of nature into its design with distinguishing amenities that include a rooftop deck and sky lounge offering you panoramic views of Redmond (a rare find in the area), along with two outdoor courtyards. And if an active social scene is your style, you'll love the fitness center, theater & screening room, and interior lounge complete with a full kitchen, pool table and TV. The inside of your apartment is just as thoughtful, with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, No Large Aquariums
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 space.
Storage Details: Built-in storage and shelving, bike storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Redmond have any available units?
Modera Redmond has 138 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Redmond have?
Some of Modera Redmond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Redmond currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Redmond is offering the following rent specials: Virtually & Self Guided Tours Available! --- Up to 7 weeks free on all our brand new homes! Self-guided and virtual tours available! Schedule yours today.
Is Modera Redmond pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Redmond is pet friendly.
Does Modera Redmond offer parking?
Yes, Modera Redmond offers parking.
Does Modera Redmond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Redmond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Redmond have a pool?
No, Modera Redmond does not have a pool.
Does Modera Redmond have accessible units?
No, Modera Redmond does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Redmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Redmond has units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Redmond have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera Redmond has units with air conditioning.
