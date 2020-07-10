Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Move-in special!!! 1st full month free!



This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Washer + Dryer

- Balcony

- Patio and private patio

- Pool

- Basketball court and Bbq.



Near Sunset Gardens Park, Perrigo Park Volleyball Courts, Costco Wholesale, Target, Redmond Town Center, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities, water/trash/sewer are included in rent.

No pets allowed

The application fee is is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138, Redmond, King, Washington, 98052



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887867)