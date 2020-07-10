All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138

9805 Avondale Road Northeast · (833) 367-6963
Location

9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free!

This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer
- Balcony
- Patio and private patio
- Pool
- Basketball court and Bbq.

Near Sunset Gardens Park, Perrigo Park Volleyball Courts, Costco Wholesale, Target, Redmond Town Center, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities, water/trash/sewer are included in rent.
No pets allowed
The application fee is is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138, Redmond, King, Washington, 98052

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have any available units?
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have?
Some of 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 pet-friendly?
No, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 offers parking.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have a pool?
Yes, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 has a pool.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have accessible units?
No, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138 does not have units with air conditioning.
