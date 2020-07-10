Amenities
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free!
This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer
- Balcony
- Patio and private patio
- Pool
- Basketball court and Bbq.
Near Sunset Gardens Park, Perrigo Park Volleyball Courts, Costco Wholesale, Target, Redmond Town Center, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities, water/trash/sewer are included in rent.
No pets allowed
The application fee is is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138, Redmond, King, Washington, 98052
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
