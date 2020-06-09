All apartments in Redmond
8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE

8980 Redmond Woodinville Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8980 Redmond Woodinville Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Bella Vista Condominiums are conveniently located in the heart of Redmond. Stroll to grocery stores, shops. movies, dining & local transit. Close to Microsoft and easy freeway access. Spacious, open and sunny 1 bed top floor condo features soaring 18ft high ceilings & lots of windows to enjoy unobstructed west facing views. Featuring a gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, plenty of counter space & gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite slab countertops & eating bar. Brazilian cherry floors throughout, fireplace and large den off living area w/ views. Huge private balcony w/storage. Walk-in closet. Elegantly appointed bathroom w/soaking tub. Front loading W/D included, 1 off street assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have any available units?
8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have?
Some of 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE pet-friendly?
No, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE offer parking?
Yes, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE offers parking.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have a pool?
No, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have accessible units?
No, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

