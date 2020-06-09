8980 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Bella Vista Condominiums are conveniently located in the heart of Redmond. Stroll to grocery stores, shops. movies, dining & local transit. Close to Microsoft and easy freeway access. Spacious, open and sunny 1 bed top floor condo features soaring 18ft high ceilings & lots of windows to enjoy unobstructed west facing views. Featuring a gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, plenty of counter space & gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite slab countertops & eating bar. Brazilian cherry floors throughout, fireplace and large den off living area w/ views. Huge private balcony w/storage. Walk-in closet. Elegantly appointed bathroom w/soaking tub. Front loading W/D included, 1 off street assigned parking.