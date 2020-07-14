8438 167th Ave. NE.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Redmond FOR RENT!! - Live life to the fullest at the Retreat in Redmond! The Retreat is a small community of 14 newer single-family attached homes.This is an END unit, and is tucked away in the trees for abundant privacy and woodsy views. This amazing 2055 square foot home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! One of the bedrooms is located at the lower level (behind the garage) with its own entrance and private bath. Main level features strand bamboo flooring, great room with gas fireplace and stunning kitchen with quartz counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find an awesome master suite plus 2 more bedrooms and a guest bathroom. BONUS: there is a super cute 'attic' room with skylight, perfect for art studio or play room. Attached garage, triple-pane windows, super quiet, private location. Walk to schools, parks, transit, shops and more. Do NOT miss out on this property; Make an appointment to view this great home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.



