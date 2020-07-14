All apartments in Redmond
Location

8438 167th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8438 167th Ave. NE · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Redmond FOR RENT!! - Live life to the fullest at the Retreat in Redmond! The Retreat is a small community of 14 newer single-family attached homes.This is an END unit, and is tucked away in the trees for abundant privacy and woodsy views. This amazing 2055 square foot home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! One of the bedrooms is located at the lower level (behind the garage) with its own entrance and private bath. Main level features strand bamboo flooring, great room with gas fireplace and stunning kitchen with quartz counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find an awesome master suite plus 2 more bedrooms and a guest bathroom. BONUS: there is a super cute 'attic' room with skylight, perfect for art studio or play room. Attached garage, triple-pane windows, super quiet, private location. Walk to schools, parks, transit, shops and more. Do NOT miss out on this property; Make an appointment to view this great home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $50 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5886666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have any available units?
8438 167th Ave. NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8438 167th Ave. NE have?
Some of 8438 167th Ave. NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8438 167th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8438 167th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 167th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8438 167th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 8438 167th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 167th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 8438 167th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 8438 167th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8438 167th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8438 167th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8438 167th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

