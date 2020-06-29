All apartments in Redmond
5914 159th Ct NE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

5914 159th Ct NE

5914 159th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Redmond
Overlake
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

5914 159th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Prime Location Blocks to Microsoft Main Campus! - Nice split-level home with master on the main level, walk-in closet and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Situated in a cul-de-sac, blocks from MS main campus, 1 mile to Redmond town ctr and easy 520 access. Open concept kitchen with entertaining area features new hardwood floors, gas cooktop, and ss appliances. The spacious living area offers a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows for maximum sunlight and wrap-around decks that lead to a small patio area. 2 car garage, nest security doorbell, garden space. Clubhouse, pool and tennis court
Available now
No smoking, Pets case by case small dog only
First-month rent and security deposit of the same
Screening fee $43.00 per adult
Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to schedule a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 159th Ct NE have any available units?
5914 159th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 5914 159th Ct NE have?
Some of 5914 159th Ct NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 159th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
5914 159th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 159th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 159th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 5914 159th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 159th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE have a pool?
Yes, 5914 159th Ct NE has a pool.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 5914 159th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 159th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 159th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 159th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
