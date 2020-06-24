All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1125 23rd Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1125 23rd Street Northwest
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

1125 23rd Street Northwest

1125 23rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1125 23rd Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Puyallup! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have any available units?
1125 23rd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 1125 23rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1125 23rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 23rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 23rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 23rd Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 23rd Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle