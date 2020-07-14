Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel ice maker oven Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub package receiving pet friendly cats allowed internet access internet cafe

Bradley Park Apartment Homes located in Puyallup, Washington is a pet-friendly, gated community of spacious apartment homes each with its own garage. Located within walking distance to Bradley Lake Park and Wildwood Park, you can enjoy lush landscaping and picturesque views from your private patio. We proudly offer newly renovated apartment homes featuring stainless steel appliances, chefs kitchens, new flooring, and new finishes throughout. We invite you to stop by and experience the luxury that you deserve. Stay active in our 24-hr fitness center; relax by our seasonal outdoor heated pool and outdoor year-round spa. Walk your pets over to our gated Pet Park. Our apartments are conveniently close to Hwy 512, Pierce Transit Bus Lines, the Sounder Commuter Train, Good Samaritan Hospital, Washington Fair Grounds and Joint Base Lewis McChord. Shopping at the South Hill Mall is just minutes away. And now you can breathe easy because we have made the move to smoke-free living at Bradley Park