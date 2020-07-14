All apartments in Puyallup
Bradley Park
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:20 AM

Bradley Park

2323 7th St SE · (253) 201-1094
Location

2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98373

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

123-1x1a-1

$1,430

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

123-1x1b-1

$1,544

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

123-1x1a-2

$1,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

123-2x1c-1

$1,511

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

123-2x1a-1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

123-2x1c-2

$1,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

123-3x2c-1

$1,692

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

123-3x2a-1

$1,947

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

123-3x2b-1

$1,955

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradley Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
internet access
internet cafe
Bradley Park Apartment Homes located in Puyallup, Washington is a pet-friendly, gated community of spacious apartment homes each with its own garage. Located within walking distance to Bradley Lake Park and Wildwood Park, you can enjoy lush landscaping and picturesque views from your private patio. We proudly offer newly renovated apartment homes featuring stainless steel appliances, chefs kitchens, new flooring, and new finishes throughout. We invite you to stop by and experience the luxury that you deserve. Stay active in our 24-hr fitness center; relax by our seasonal outdoor heated pool and outdoor year-round spa. Walk your pets over to our gated Pet Park. Our apartments are conveniently close to Hwy 512, Pierce Transit Bus Lines, the Sounder Commuter Train, Good Samaritan Hospital, Washington Fair Grounds and Joint Base Lewis McChord. Shopping at the South Hill Mall is just minutes away. And now you can breathe easy because we have made the move to smoke-free living at Bradley Park

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply:Pit Bulls,German Shepherds, Staffordshire Terriers, Rotweilers, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf Hybrids
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage Included. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradley Park have any available units?
Bradley Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,430, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,511, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,692. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradley Park have?
Some of Bradley Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradley Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bradley Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradley Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradley Park is pet friendly.
Does Bradley Park offer parking?
Yes, Bradley Park offers parking.
Does Bradley Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bradley Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradley Park have a pool?
Yes, Bradley Park has a pool.
Does Bradley Park have accessible units?
No, Bradley Park does not have accessible units.
Does Bradley Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradley Park has units with dishwashers.
