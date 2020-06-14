47 Apartments for rent in Puyallup, WA with hardwood floors
"Oh you can do it at a trot, You can do it at a gallop, you can do it real slow so your heart won't palpitate. Just don't be late. Do the Puyallup. All the people and the animals down at the fair, They do the Puyallup like they didn’t have a care. And it looks like so much fun to do. I think I’m gonna learn how to do it too." (-Saxon Rawlings, "Do the Puyallup")
A rural city situated just east of the industrial and technical powerhouse of Tacoma, Puyallup is often dismissed as a sleepy suburb. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth: the town boasts a disproportionately high number of events and attractions for a community with a population of just under 40,000. This small city is home to a thriving arts community, its own regionally renowned chamber orchestra and a large farmers market. It has so many antique shops that they occupy an entire “antique district” on Puyallup’s sweetly old-fashioned main drag, a street that also hosts the annual Daffodil Festival Parade. The location of the city makes it an especially ideal place to live; geographically located near the base of Mount Rainier, residents of Puyallup have easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, while simultaneously being a stone’s throw from the art and culture in nearby cities Tacoma and Seattle. If you’re looking to live in a place that offers all of the fantastic amenities of the Puget Sound without the accompanying steep living prices, Puyallup is a fantastic community and well worth considering. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Puyallup renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.