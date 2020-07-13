Apartment List
/
WA
/
puyallup
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Puyallup, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Puyallup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
22 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
20 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2911 24th Ave Ct SE
2911 24th Avenue Court Southeast, Puyallup, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
2911 24th Ave Ct SE Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Updated Home on Large Lot In Puyallup - Split level home with many wonderful upgrades and plenty of space for your family! 2 Master suites, updated kitchen, Oak flooring, vaulted ceilings, updated

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 27th Place S.E.
1910 27th Place Southeast, Puyallup, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3893 sqft
1910 27th Place S.E. Available 08/20/20 Custom Rental Home Puyallup with View - Custom home with lots of upgrades. This beautiful home with views offers a park like .

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waller
1022 28th ST NW
1022 28th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2763 sqft
1022 28th ST NW Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Downtown Puyallup Corner Lot - Move in ready 2015 built house, corner lot with quick access to Downtown Puyallup, Sounder Train and Farmer's market. Short walk from the home to the community park.
Results within 1 mile of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8131 116th St E
8131 43rd Avenue Southwest, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1105 sqft
Two Bedroom, One Bath duplex in South Hill- One-Level Living on a Quiet Dead End Street - Wooded Seclusion awaits you at the end of this quaint duplex community. Newly painted and updated, beautiful new sculptured carpet in living and bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,300 per month with $1,300 Security Deposit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12619 126th Avenue Court East
12619 126th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1543 sqft
Beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Puyallup. The house offers 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home with updated flooring and updated bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Puyallup, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Puyallup apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPuyallup 3 BedroomsPuyallup Accessible Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with BalconyPuyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Apartments with GymPuyallup Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPuyallup Apartments with Parking
Puyallup Apartments with PoolPuyallup Apartments with Washer-DryerPuyallup Dog Friendly ApartmentsPuyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle