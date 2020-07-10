All apartments in Puyallup
Cambridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Cambridge Apartments

737 7th St SE · (833) 278-1512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0933 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0234 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0235 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle

Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St. where you can find tons of shopping, restaurant, and entertainment options. We are also tucked away just blocks from Puyallup’s historic downtown district giving the perfect balance of seclusion and convenience.

We invite you to gather by the fireplace in our cozy resident lounge and enjoy the sunshine by our outdoor pool. Visit us today to see what life has to offer at Cambridge on Seventh.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage: $125/month, covered parking including.
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Apartments have any available units?
Cambridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Apartments have?
Some of Cambridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Cambridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Cambridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
