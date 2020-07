Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal sauna

Strike a balance between work and your social life at Deer Creek, a stunning community set between the snowy mountains of Mt. Rainier and the excitement of downtown Tacoma. Situated in Puyallup, these one, two and three bedroom apartments offer a combination of expansive homes and superior amenities for an appealing price. Envision yourself at Deer Creek swimming in the private swimming pool or with a group of friends at the nearby shopping mall. Stop by the leasing office in Puyallup today and experience the allure of Deer Creek Apartments.