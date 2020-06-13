Apartment List
/
WA
/
puyallup
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Puyallup, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Rollingbay
45 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,887.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,887.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2346 sqft
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Puyallup
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeland
11 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
City Guide for Puyallup, WA

"Oh you can do it at a trot, You can do it at a gallop, you can do it real slow so your heart won't palpitate. Just don't be late. Do the Puyallup. All the people and the animals down at the fair, They do the Puyallup like they didn’t have a care. And it looks like so much fun to do. I think I’m gonna learn how to do it too." (-Saxon Rawlings, "Do the Puyallup")

A rural city situated just east of the industrial and technical powerhouse of Tacoma, Puyallup is often dismissed as a sleepy suburb. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth: the town boasts a disproportionately high number of events and attractions for a community with a population of just under 40,000. This small city is home to a thriving arts community, its own regionally renowned chamber orchestra and a large farmers market. It has so many antique shops that they occupy an entire “antique district” on Puyallup’s sweetly old-fashioned main drag, a street that also hosts the annual Daffodil Festival Parade. The location of the city makes it an especially ideal place to live; geographically located near the base of Mount Rainier, residents of Puyallup have easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, while simultaneously being a stone’s throw from the art and culture in nearby cities Tacoma and Seattle. If you’re looking to live in a place that offers all of the fantastic amenities of the Puget Sound without the accompanying steep living prices, Puyallup is a fantastic community and well worth considering. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Puyallup, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Puyallup renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPuyallup 3 BedroomsPuyallup Accessible Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with BalconyPuyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Apartments with GymPuyallup Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPuyallup Apartments with Parking
Puyallup Apartments with PoolPuyallup Apartments with Washer-DryerPuyallup Dog Friendly ApartmentsPuyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle