114 Apartments for rent in Puyallup, WA with balcony
"Oh you can do it at a trot, You can do it at a gallop, you can do it real slow so your heart won't palpitate. Just don't be late. Do the Puyallup. All the people and the animals down at the fair, They do the Puyallup like they didn’t have a care. And it looks like so much fun to do. I think I’m gonna learn how to do it too." (-Saxon Rawlings, "Do the Puyallup")
A rural city situated just east of the industrial and technical powerhouse of Tacoma, Puyallup is often dismissed as a sleepy suburb. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth: the town boasts a disproportionately high number of events and attractions for a community with a population of just under 40,000. This small city is home to a thriving arts community, its own regionally renowned chamber orchestra and a large farmers market. It has so many antique shops that they occupy an entire “antique district” on Puyallup’s sweetly old-fashioned main drag, a street that also hosts the annual Daffodil Festival Parade. The location of the city makes it an especially ideal place to live; geographically located near the base of Mount Rainier, residents of Puyallup have easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, while simultaneously being a stone’s throw from the art and culture in nearby cities Tacoma and Seattle. If you’re looking to live in a place that offers all of the fantastic amenities of the Puget Sound without the accompanying steep living prices, Puyallup is a fantastic community and well worth considering. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Puyallup renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.