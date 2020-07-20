All apartments in Parkland
17706 28th Ave Ct E
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

17706 28th Ave Ct E

17706 28th Avenue Ct E · No Longer Available
Location

17706 28th Avenue Ct E, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
17706 28th Ave Ct E Available 10/01/19 17706 28th AVe Ct E Tacoma 98445 - Beautiful Home located in the Tacoma/ Fredrickson area. Built in 2017 this home has all the modern features. White painted mill-work, open concept kitchen and living room, 5 piece master bath, gas fireplace, covered rear patio, complete landscaping & fenced yard. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters, large island, full height tile b-splash, SS Appliances, gas range, engineered laminate flooring and includes a 3 car garage. Enjoy summer evenings sitting on the front porch swing! Easy Commute to JBLM. Near stores, Canyon Rd, Fredrickson and shopping. $45 application fee per adult. No pets, No smoking. Apply online at www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have any available units?
17706 28th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 17706 28th Ave Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17706 28th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
17706 28th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17706 28th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 17706 28th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17706 28th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 17706 28th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
