Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

17706 28th Ave Ct E Available 10/01/19 17706 28th AVe Ct E Tacoma 98445 - Beautiful Home located in the Tacoma/ Fredrickson area. Built in 2017 this home has all the modern features. White painted mill-work, open concept kitchen and living room, 5 piece master bath, gas fireplace, covered rear patio, complete landscaping & fenced yard. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters, large island, full height tile b-splash, SS Appliances, gas range, engineered laminate flooring and includes a 3 car garage. Enjoy summer evenings sitting on the front porch swing! Easy Commute to JBLM. Near stores, Canyon Rd, Fredrickson and shopping. $45 application fee per adult. No pets, No smoking. Apply online at www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068553)