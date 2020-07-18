Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8473-w-mercer-way?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Warm and charming 3+ bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home with awesome views on the coveted West side of the island. Main level has a lovely living room, updated kitchen with nicer high-end appliances, sitting room, or dining room off of kitchen with a wood burning fireplace, and access to a huge deck great for entertaining and lounging around; also on this floor is 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors throughout the main. The upper level consists of the master suite which is open and airy—loft style with its own private bath. The lower level has one bedroom, an additional bath, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Come enjoy watching the eagles soar and boats drift by from most rooms and from the large, sunny deck nestled in the trees. Carport parking with some storage.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit, 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.