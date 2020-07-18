All apartments in Mercer Island
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:09 AM

8473 W Mercer Way

8473 West Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Location

8473 West Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Seashore Lakefront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8473-w-mercer-way?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Warm and charming 3+ bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home with awesome views on the coveted West side of the island. Main level has a lovely living room, updated kitchen with nicer high-end appliances, sitting room, or dining room off of kitchen with a wood burning fireplace, and access to a huge deck great for entertaining and lounging around; also on this floor is 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors throughout the main. The upper level consists of the master suite which is open and airy—loft style with its own private bath. The lower level has one bedroom, an additional bath, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Come enjoy watching the eagles soar and boats drift by from most rooms and from the large, sunny deck nestled in the trees. Carport parking with some storage.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit, 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8473 W Mercer Way have any available units?
8473 W Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 8473 W Mercer Way have?
Some of 8473 W Mercer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8473 W Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
8473 W Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8473 W Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 8473 W Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 8473 W Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 8473 W Mercer Way offers parking.
Does 8473 W Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8473 W Mercer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8473 W Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 8473 W Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 8473 W Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 8473 W Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8473 W Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8473 W Mercer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
