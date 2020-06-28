8026 SE 72nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Mercer Island Home, 7 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths - Large home located within a short walking distance to schools ,shopping and, parks. Built in 2008 the home has 7 bedrooms , 4 1/2 baths with a large bonus room that can be used for a playroom, home theater or, fitness center. The large gourmet kitchen with island opens to the living room and dining room. Wood floors through out most of the first floor living area and stairs. Downstairs there is a second master bedroom with master bath that is perfect for a quest quarters. There are two 1/2 baths on the first floor close to the living and dining areas that can be used by guests .

Walking distance to Lakeridge Elementary School, Islander Middle school, south end shopping, Mercer Island Country Club , Mercer Island Saddle Club and South Mercer Playfields. Close to Pioneer Park and numerous walking trails. Seven-minute drive to I-90 freeway access.



Amenities include:

Circular driveway

Large back deck

Wolf gas range and oven with pot filler

Microwave drawer incorporated into the kitchen island

Mud room

Pantry

Full sized laundry room on the upper floor with sink and storage

Wine refrigerator in dining room

Fenced backyard

Open concept kitchen

Large upstairs open area that can be used for library or study area

Jack and Jill bathroom serving two adjacent bedrooms.

Large master suite and bathroom with big walk in closet.

Wood floors

Open floor plan

Granite counters

Gas fireplace



$43 application fee

$5,100 refundable security deposit

$300 move out fee

$25 pet fee per pet. (maximum of two pets)

Tenant pays all utilities



Schools:

Lakeridge Elementary School

Islander Middle School

Mercer Island High School



(RLNE5136405)