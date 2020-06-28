8026 SE 72nd St

Amenities
Mercer Island Home, 7 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths - Large home located within a short walking distance to schools ,shopping and, parks. Built in 2008 the home has 7 bedrooms , 4 1/2 baths with a large bonus room that can be used for a playroom, home theater or, fitness center. The large gourmet kitchen with island opens to the living room and dining room. Wood floors through out most of the first floor living area and stairs. Downstairs there is a second master bedroom with master bath that is perfect for a quest quarters. There are two 1/2 baths on the first floor close to the living and dining areas that can be used by guests .
Walking distance to Lakeridge Elementary School, Islander Middle school, south end shopping, Mercer Island Country Club , Mercer Island Saddle Club and South Mercer Playfields. Close to Pioneer Park and numerous walking trails. Seven-minute drive to I-90 freeway access.
Amenities include:
Circular driveway
Large back deck
Wolf gas range and oven with pot filler
Microwave drawer incorporated into the kitchen island
Mud room
Pantry
Full sized laundry room on the upper floor with sink and storage
Wine refrigerator in dining room
Fenced backyard
Open concept kitchen
Large upstairs open area that can be used for library or study area
Jack and Jill bathroom serving two adjacent bedrooms.
Large master suite and bathroom with big walk in closet.
Wood floors
Open floor plan
Granite counters
Gas fireplace
$43 application fee
$5,100 refundable security deposit
$300 move out fee
$25 pet fee per pet. (maximum of two pets)
Tenant pays all utilities
Schools:
Lakeridge Elementary School
Islander Middle School
Mercer Island High School
(RLNE5136405)