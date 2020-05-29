All apartments in Mercer Island
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

7270 87TH AVE SE

7270 87th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7270 87th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Mercer Island Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
7270 87TH AVE SE Available 07/01/20 Beaming with Natural Light and A Place to Call Home - To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/ZKg01DEl56Pv27wo20p7mWBAobzNnRYa

Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously remodeled home. Featuring a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwoods. A gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry with lots of storage and high-end stainless appliances including Subzero, Wolf, and Bosch. Every chefs dream!

This stylish home was built in 1972 and recently remodeled with modern elements while maintaining a touch of the original retro style. A true masterpiece!

This gorgeous home consists of three bedrooms and three full baths! The third bedroom has worked well as an office/guestroom complete with a built-in murphy bed, and custom-built desk and cabinetry. An oversized laundry room with a brand new deluxe washer & dryer and a two-car garage round out this beautiful home. Expand your living space in the summer by sliding the large glass doors open onto your inviting deck and your beautiful fully fenced yard.

A luxurious master ensuite features shoji screens, spa-inspired bath with inviting soaking tub, floating cabinetry, and custom walk-in closet. Two sets of french doors open to your private deck and let the natural light flood this beautiful master.

You will enjoy the summertime as this home has air conditioning! Upon arrival you are greeted by a modern plank sidewalk and garden boxes with plenty of space to plant veggies and/or flowers.

A 2-minute walk takes to the Wildwood park/dog park. This home is located close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, gas stations, and Lake Washington.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Submit your request online to schedule your viewing appointment."

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information, and an agent will reach out to you.

View the virtual tour of this property here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/ZKg01DEl56Pv27wo20p7mWBAobzNnRYa

- First/Last/Security Deposit required. Last & Deposit may be pro-rated if necessary (over the first 3 months)
- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
- We do not require last month's rent.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Tenants are responsible for all yard care and maintenance to include weeding, watering, mowing, and light trimming.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pent rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#MercerIsland
#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#House
#MercerIslandRental
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

(RLNE5809812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 87TH AVE SE have any available units?
7270 87TH AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 7270 87TH AVE SE have?
Some of 7270 87TH AVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 87TH AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
7270 87TH AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 87TH AVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7270 87TH AVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 7270 87TH AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 7270 87TH AVE SE offers parking.
Does 7270 87TH AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7270 87TH AVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 87TH AVE SE have a pool?
No, 7270 87TH AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 7270 87TH AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 7270 87TH AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 87TH AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7270 87TH AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

